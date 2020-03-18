CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced plans to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19, switching all classes and labs to online for the remainder of the semester, beginning March 23 and ordering those in the dorms to move out by Friday at 5 p.m.

“We believe it is important that you leave as soon as possible, so please take only essential belongings with you. Residence halls will be secured, and you can return at a later date to retrieve your items. This is to ensure social distancing and protect the health of all students,” the university said in a press release.

Just one day after the announcement was made, parents and students were seen with arms full and dollies in tow as they unpacked their dorm rooms, Wednesday.

“Oh it sucks, it’s not fun,” said UNCC freshman, Aidan Mamunga.

The university said students had the option to only take essential belongings and leave the rest to pick up at a later date, but many families who spoke to WCNC, said they are moving everything out, not knowing when they might get back in.

“I’m moving all the way out, so I don’t have to actually come all the way back up here in April for the second round-trip you know,” Mamunga said.

While both parents and students WCNC spoke with agreed with the university’s decision, freshmen were taking the decision particularly hard.

“These eight months [were] great and it’s just kind of tough you know, but I get it, I understand,” said freshman Chris Crenshaw, “Missing the independence and missing all of my friends and the environment here. We have a really great community here at UNC Charlotte, so I’ll miss that.”

It's a sentiment echoed by fellow classmates, including freshman Sydney Suberg.

“I was just actually feeling really comfortable, made some friends and I’m really sad to be leaving them behind now so soon,” she said.

Parents also feeling sad for their kids, but say they’re happy to have them home for these uncertain months ahead. As for how parents plan to keep them occupied, well these dads already have that covered.

“Just have him do the online classes and get some yard work done,” said dad David Williams, whose son is a sophomore.

“Just having him around, helping out a little bit we can do some minor projects at home now,” said dad Michael Crenshaw.

According to the release, Chancellor, Philip L. Dubois said the university has not yet made a decision about refunds for housing and dining fees, saying that the decision will be postponed until at least April or beyond.

He says that also applies to campus-based fees, including parking, and student activities facilities and programs.

