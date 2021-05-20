The 'double mutant' COVID-19 variant is now in the Carolinas, here's what to know about the strain

South Carolina health officials have confirmed four cases of the variant known as B.1.617, which first emerged from India in February.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — South Carolina health officials have confirmed four cases of the so-called "double mutant" India COVID-19 variant in the Palmetto State.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist with South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control, said two of those cases were in the Midlands health region, which includes York, Chester, and Lancaster Counties.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant, known as B.1.617 is considered a "variant of interest," meaning there is a possibility that it is more contagious, deadlier or can evade current COVID-19 treatments.

A CDC breakdown of variant categories shows variants of interest are the lowest tier of variant that warrants monitoring by public health officials.

Variants of interest are a step down from variants of concern, a category including the UK, South African, Brazil and two California strains.

South Carolina's Assistant State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jane Kelly notes this variant is different in some ways, but its mutations are not entirely unique.

"Yes, it has two mutations that we haven't seen together, but they're mutations we've seen in other places," Kelly said.

While the virus's impacts in India have been horrifying, Kelly does not believe the variant itself is the heart of the disaster.

"I don't think we have any evidence that it's the variant causing the disaster in India. What's causing the disaster in India is poverty, lack of infrastructure, problems of leadership, lack of vaccine," Kelly said.

With plenty of vaccine available here and no evidence the variant evades it, Kelly thinks the U.S. should be better suited for its emergence.