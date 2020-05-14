Tyson Foods to limit operations at North Carolina plant after COVID-19 outbreak

In a statement, Tyson said plant operations will be "temporarily limited" due to deep cleaning and employees missing work while in quarantine.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — Tyson Foods announced that it will temporarily limit operations at its plant in Wilkesboro, North Carolina after a COVID-19 outbreak affected multiple employees.

In a statement, Tyson said the processing plant will be limited for additional deep cleaning due to a combination of COVID-19 cases and employees missing their shifts for quarantines and other factors.

Tyson says it has been working closely with local health officials and has completed COVID-19 testing employees and contractors. Those test results will be shared with health officials and employees of the Wilkesboro plant. The company pledged to give employees access to additional testing, symptom screenings, nurses and education when the factory resumes operation. These programs are in addition to a host of protective measures Tyson has put in place that meet or exceed CDC and OSHA guidance for preventing COVID-19.

Tyson has put in place enhanced safety precautions and installed protective social distancing measures throughout our plants, including in the Wilkesboro facility, and taken steps to support our team members at this time, including: