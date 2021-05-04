UNCC confirms 2 COVID-19 clusters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNCC is reporting two COVID-19 clusters. As a reminder, a cluster is five or more cases linked to each other.
The University said one cluster involves six students living in off-campus housing. The other cluster involves five students living on campus.
UNCC said the students are isolating and receiving appropriate medical care.
The University is notifying all close contacts to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.
This is the first time UNCC has reported a cluster since Dec. 17.
Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.