UNCC confirms 2 COVID-19 clusters

This is the first time UNCC has reported a cluster since Dec. 17.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNCC is reporting two COVID-19 clusters. As a reminder, a cluster is five or more cases linked to each other.

The University said one cluster involves six students living in off-campus housing. The other cluster involves five students living on campus.

UNCC said the students are isolating and receiving appropriate medical care.

The University is notifying all close contacts to begin quarantine and receive necessary testing.

NinerNotice: UNC Charlotte has confirmed two COVID-19 clusters through its Niner Health Check, testing and contact tracing protocols. More: https://t.co/VoMXEctSnx pic.twitter.com/CrJ6oJ9PHg — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 5, 2021