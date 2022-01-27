Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A requirement to get vaccinated against COVID-19 kicks in Thursday for millions of health care workers in about half the states.
The mandate is starting first in states that didn't challenge the rule from the Biden administration. It will take effect later in February for 25 other states that had filed lawsuits.
The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this month lifted injunctions that had put the vaccine mandate on hold, The federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says it won't immediately resort to penalties for health facilities that have a plan to try to achieve full compliance by their staff.
