'Significant increases' | $25 cash cards seem to be helping vaccine efforts in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The $25 cash cards North Carolina gave to people who got their first COVID-19 vaccine seemed to make a difference, according to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Mecklenburg County Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan said on the first day, they definitely saw a lot of people excited about the $25. The $25 gift card giveaway in North Carolina is less than other states are offering but for many, it sweetens the deal.

Harris said before the cash cards started, one clinic in the Charlotte area only saw two people in one week to get the vaccine. Last week, at that same clinic, more than 40 people turned out to get their first shot.

"All of our clinics where we've had cash cards available over the past week, have seen significant increases," Harris said.

Those cash cards will be available for several more weeks.

