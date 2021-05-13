Young teens can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Charlotte

Parents have to give consent before the shot is administered to the child.

Starting Thursday, vaccine providers in the Charlotte area will begin administering shots to eligible adolescents. CVS, Walgreens and Novant Health are all accepting walk-in and same-day vaccine appointments.

Novant Health appointments begin at 3 p.m. Thursday.

WCNC Charlotte has heard from many parents who’ve asked about consent protocol. In both North and South Carolina, parents have to give permission for their child to get the shot by signing a consent form, which will be given to you by the vaccine provider.

At Walgreens, parents have to be present at the appointment.

Health experts are reminding families who choose to get the shot that the second dose is crucial to immunity.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the director of public health in South Carolina, says the side effects in adults and children are similar. Those side effects, including a sore arm, fever and body aches, are normal and expected. Other common side effects include fatigue and headaches.

Traxler said those side effects are a good sign.

"Side effects are usually temporary and could mean that the vaccine is working," Traxler said.

The CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAC) will provide pediatricians with safety information, urging parents to talk to their trusted care providers.

Dr. Samira Brown, an Atlanta-based pediatrician agrees.

"We can talk them through what the side effects are, what we know, what we don't know, and it's okay to be hesitant," said Brown. "It's okay to have those questions."

Though their infection rates are much lower than adults, there have been more than 1.5 million confirmed cases in children ages 12 to 17. More than 13,000 children have been hospitalized.

With doctors promising parents the vaccine is safe and highly effective, now, studies involving children 6 months to 11 years old are underway.

By the end of the year, nearly all Americans will have a vaccine if they decide to take it.