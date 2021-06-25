x
Vaccine

American Airlines offering the chance to win 2 roundtrip tickets if you get your vaccine at 'Summerstock Charlotte'

If you get your first dose at this weekend's Summerstock Charlotte Festival you'll be automatically entered to win.
Credit: AP
An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max jet plane is parked at a maintenance facility in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's a new incentive to get your vaccine. 

American Airlines is offering up the chance at two roundtrip tickets to anywhere in the world.

If you get your first dose at this weekend's Summerstock Charlotte Festival you'll be automatically entered to win.

Not only that, you're getting $25 on the spot. 

