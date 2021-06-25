American Airlines offering the chance to win 2 roundtrip tickets if you get your vaccine at 'Summerstock Charlotte'

If you get your first dose at this weekend's Summerstock Charlotte Festival you'll be automatically entered to win.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Here's a new incentive to get your vaccine.

American Airlines is offering up the chance at two roundtrip tickets to anywhere in the world.

If you get your first dose at this weekend's Summerstock Charlotte Festival you'll be automatically entered to win.

Not only that, you're getting $25 on the spot.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts