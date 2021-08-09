SC Gov. McMaster to discuss masks in schools

It comes as the state's capital, Columbia, voted to make them mandatory for elementary and middle school students.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday morning, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will speak on masks in South Carolina schools.

Gov. McMaster will hold a news conference Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. WCNC Charlotte will stream that news conference live on WCNC.com

The city of Columbia issued a state of emergency last week and ordered all children between the ages of 2 and 14 to wear masks at daycare and in school.

The new mandate will apply to elementary and middle schools, despite a proviso in the state budget this year that prohibited schools from enacting mask mandates. The proviso warns that schools will lose state funding if they require masks.

The governor previously said state law is "very clear" and no city is allowed to enforce a mask mandate.

Schools could lose state funding if they choose to require masks.

