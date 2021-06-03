More than 80% of adults 65+ in NC have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that more than 80% of adults 65 and older in the state have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine . "Achieving 80% of older adults vaccinated is an important milestone in our fight against COVID-19," said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. "We are not done yet. Let's continue to protect each other by taking our shot against this virus and bringing summer back to North Carolina." NCDDHS said those who are unvaccinated still need to wear a mask in public indoor settings and public outdoor settings when they cannot maintain physical distance, need to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19 and need to participate in testing and screening programs. NCDHHS recommends North Carolinians to "Vax Up or Mask Up."

COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the state. They are free to everyone. For those who still have questions, visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov to learn about COVID-19 vaccines and why these safe, effective shots are your best shot to getting back in control of your life and back to the people and places you love.



To date, the state has administered more than 8.3 million vaccine doses. More than 77% of the population 65 years of age and older are fully vaccinated, and close to 54% of the North Carolinians 18 and older have received at least one dose.



To find a vaccine in your area, use the Find a Vaccine Location tool at myspot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567. You can also text your zip code to 438829 to find vaccine locations near you.