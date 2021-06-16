North Carolina residents can now get a free COVID-19 home test kit shipped to their homes

Any North Carolina resident may receive a home test kit that is shipped overnight directly to their homes at no cost.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that the state is expanding availability of its at-home COVID-19 test collection.

Any North Carolina resident may receive a home test kit that is shipped overnight directly to their homes at no cost. Tests can be used on people age 2 and up.

Residents 18 and older can request a test collection kit for themselves online or through several community partner organizations. Parents or guardians of residents under 18 can request a test collection kit for those aged 2-17.

The kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed use instructions and prepaid shipping materials to make the specimen return process easy and convenient. Results are typically provided within 24 to 48 hours after the lab receives the specimen. Once processed, test results are accessed by the individual via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

For symptomatic individuals who have difficulty accessing the internet or need further assistance, a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit may also be offered through home delivery by one of several local disability service partners. Current partners include:

Stevens Center (Lee and Harnett County)

Haywood Vocational Opportunities Inc. (Haywood County)

Martin Enterprises (Martin County)

Disability Advocacy Center (Guilford, Alamance, Caswell, Randolph and Rockingham Counties)

