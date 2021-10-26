NCDHHS hosting vaccination event ahead of Mexico vs. Ecuador soccer match

NCDHHS said bilingual medical professionals will be on-site to answer any questions.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with multiple organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccination opportunities ahead of Wednesday's Mexico vs. Ecuador soccer match at Bank of America Stadium.

Ahead of the game, NCDHHS said it will host a mobile, on-site COVID-19 vaccine unit at AT&T Fútbol Fiesta at Romare Bearden Park. Vaccines will be available from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will all be available, in addition to booster shots for those eligible.

NCDHHS said bilingual medical professionals will be on-site to answer any questions.

In addition to the vaccine unit, there will be a pre-game tailgate from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at parking lot 3 hosted by the North Carolina chapter of Pancho Villa’s Army, fan giveaways, a fan meet-and-greet with former Mexico World Cup defender and team captain, Claudio Suarez, known as "El Emperador," and more.

"We’ve made great progress in getting vaccines to Hispanic and Latinx communities across North Carolina, but we still have more work to do to ensure everyone is protected from the serious illness and complications that can result from COVID-19 infection," NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen said. "As a big soccer fan, I am particularly excited about this partnership where we can work together to share accurate information about the vaccines and keep people healthy."

The soccer match begins at 8:30 p.m.

