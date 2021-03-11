Novant will begin vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 this week

Novant Health, one of the largest health care providers in Charlotte, will begin vaccinating the youngest eligible patients against COVID-19 this week.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced that it will begin COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, Nov. 4.

The announcement comes one day after U.S. health officials signed off on Pfizer's vaccine for younger kids. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky gave her final approval Tuesday night, just hours after an advisory panel unanimously decided Pfizer's shot should be opened to the 28 million American kids in that age group. Interested parents can click here to learn more about scheduling an appointment with Novant Health.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, issued a statement Wednesday encouraging all children to get vaccinated to protect against serious illness and hospitalization.

"Children are vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus just like everyone else," Cohen said. "The authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provides a safe, tested way to protect them from serious illness and provide healthier happier experiences in and outside of the classroom."

HOW TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WITH NOVANT

MyChart: Anyone can create an account by visiting Novant's website. Legal guardians have primary access to their child's account through age 11. Parents can schedule their child's vaccination through their own MyChart account. Click here for more information. GetVaccinated.org: Anyone can schedule an appointment online Pediatric clinics: Established patients are encouraged to check with their child's pediatrician to find out if they're offering the vaccine and to schedule appointments.

PEDIATRIC COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE: The FDA has authorized a lower dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, and the CDC recommends all children 5 to 11 get the vaccine to protect against serious illness and help keep them healthy. pic.twitter.com/tjEbPMINRF — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) November 3, 2021

Thousands of pediatricians pre-ordered doses, and Pfizer began shipments soon after the Food and Drug Administration’s decision Friday to authorize emergency use. Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the next several days, and that millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.

The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-sized needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus two more weeks for full protection to kick in. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts