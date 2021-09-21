x
Vaccine

Novant Health suspends hundreds for failing to meet vaccination deadline

Novant said 375 workers have been suspended for failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They have 5 days to comply or they will be fired.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced Tuesday that approximately 375 employees are suspended for violating the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Novant said suspended employees will have five days to comply with the vaccination policy or be terminated. Novant announced that 98.6% of its team, made up of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the mandate. This means those workers have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or if given, a medical or religious exemption

Novant employees who have started a two-dose vaccine series will have until Oct. 15 to get their second dose to remain compliant. Novant Health joined Atrium Health and other health care systems in North Carolina with its mandate in July. 

"They will have an opportunity to comply over a five day, unpaid suspension period," Novant said in a statement. "If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated."

Workers who were given a medical or religious exemption will be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment.

