Huntersville COVID-19 vaccine clinic can serve 500 people per day

The clinic has the ability to accommodate up to 500 appointments per day, based on supplies.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic has just opened in Huntersville.

The new clinic is located at 17220 Northcross Drive, Suite 110, and has the ability to accommodate up to 500 appointments per day, based on supplies. The new clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Vaccinations are only available by appointment.

This is Novant's third full-time vaccination clinic in Charlotte, including locations on East Independence Boulevard and Freedom Drive. All three clinics are open Monday through Friday.

Novant Health offered the following tips for patients scheduling their appointment to speed up the process:

Arrive no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment

Patients should wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm

Masks are required to cover the nose and mouth at all times while inside the clinic. Masks will be provided to people who don't have one

Expect to remain at the clinic 15-30 minutes for observation

Do not come to the clinic if you're experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms

One support person is allowed per patient. That person will need to wear a mask while in the clinic.