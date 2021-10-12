Novant Health now offering COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

Novant will offer Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot to 16- and 17-year-old patients at multiple clinics across the Charlotte area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Novant Health announced that it will begin offering Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for 16- and 17-year-old patients beginning Monday, Dec. 13, at clinics across North Carolina.

Novant said the decision was made following the FDA's expanded emergency use authorization of Pfizer's booster for teens. Patients who are 18 and older are eligible to receive any COVID-19 booster shot.

Novant Health has COVID-19 booster vaccine clinics in Charlotte, Salisbury and Huntersville at the following locations:

Charlotte: 125 Baldwin Ave. Charlotte, NC, 28204

Tuesdays 7 a.m. - 3 p.m., Thursdays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

This location will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30

Huntersville: 17220 Northcross Dr. Suite 110, Huntersville NC, 28078

Mondays 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Wednesdays 7 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Salisbury: 828 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, Salisbury, NC, 28147

Wednesdays and Fridays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

This location will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31

Boosters are important considering that protection against infection wanes over time and “we’re facing a variant that has the potential to require more immunity to be protected," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, CDC's director, said.

About 200 million Americans are fully vaccinated, including about 4.7 million 16- and 17-year-olds, many of whom got their first shots in the spring and would be eligible for a booster.

“Vaccination and getting a booster when eligible, along with other preventive measures like masking and avoiding large crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, remain our most effective methods for fighting COVID-19,” Dr. Janet Woodcock, acting FDA commissioner, said in a statement.

