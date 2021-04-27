Optimist Hall hosting vaccine clinic in an increased effort to vaccinate young people

The clinic, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., is open to the public to get either their first or second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is ramping up efforts to get young people vaccinated by holding vaccination clinics at popular hangouts in the Queen City.

On Tuesday, the city will hold its third mass vaccination clinic at Optimist Hall.

The clinic, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., is open to the public to get either their first or second shot of the Moderna vaccine.

Appointments are suggested, but not required to get shots at this clinic. The clinic will also be open Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the second day of this particular mass vaccination clinic.

Two other clinics were recently held at Optimist Hall, but both of those were for tenets of the hall.

Tuesday's clinics were organized as part of a partnership with the nonprofit group RAO Community Health, which works with Mecklenburg county to serve those in the community who might be hesitant to go to other mass clinics.

