Reports: Pfizer to seek COVID vaccine booster authorization for ages 16-17

Authorization for 16- and 17-year-olds to get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster is expected to come quickly, according to two reports.

Pfizer is expected to ask U.S. regulators this week for authorization to let 16- and 17-year-olds get its COVID-19 vaccine booster, according to The Washington Post and New York Times. The Post, citing sources, said authorization was expected to come quickly and the Times said Food and Drug Administration authorization could come within about a week.

Boosters for all adults were authorized on Nov. 19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday went a step further and recommended all adults get them. It was previously recommended for those 50 years and older or if they live in a long-term care setting.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the new guidance reflects the emergence of the omicron variant, which has not yet been identified in the U.S. but that officials say will inevitably reach the country.

“Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot either when they are 6 months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or 2 months after their initial J&J vaccine,” she said in a statement.

Walensky also encouraged Americans feeling unwell to seek out a COVID-19 test, saying “Increased testing will help us identify Omicron quickly.”

The omicron variant was first identified days ago by researchers in South Africa. The World Health Organization warned Monday that the global risk is “very high” based on the early evidence, saying the mutated coronavirus could lead to surges with “severe consequences.”

South African doctors say that the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases attributed omicron is resulting in mostly mild symptoms.

Dr. Unben Pillay, a general practitioner in Gauteng province where 81% of the new cases have been reported, says he has seen a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases in the past 10 days.