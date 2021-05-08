Don't panic. There are ways for you to get your vaccination records for free.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — So you got your COVID-19 shot but lost your vaccination card. You were told to keep track of it, but these things happen. What do you do?

Replacing the card

Plenty of people have lost track of their card. Your first stop should be to go to the location where you originally got vaccinated. If it's still open, staff should be able to look you up and print out a new copy of your vaccination card.

If the original location where you were vaccinated is no longer open, you can call your primary care provider. The state of Florida has a system called SHOTS which keeps track of all your immunization records, from mumps to COVID. Your doctor should be able to provide you with a list of your vaccination records.

If you don't have a primary care physician, you have two options. Some county health departments in Florida ran COVID vaccination sites and may be able to print out your records.

If you got your shots at a state-run vaccination site, you can call the state health system (877-888-7468) or email them at flshots@doh.state.fl.us.

Here is the link to the state site where you can fill out a form to get a copy of your records.

However, in some cases, you may not be getting another actual vaccine card. The state will usually provide you with a record of all your recorded immunizations, which should still work if you or your child need to show immunization records.

Protecting the card

You're going to want to keep your records safe once you get them back. Don't laminate the COVID vaccination card if you get another copy. Some people have complained lamination made parts of their card illegible. You may also need the extra spaces on the card if booster shots become recommended in the future.

Another practice recommended by healthcare experts is to take photos of the front and back of your vaccination card, or take a photo of your vaccination records. That way you have a digital copy for yourself.