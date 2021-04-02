LIVE: SC governor to discuss plans to get teachers vaccinated

South Carolina teachers groups, such as SC for ED, say teachers should be vaccinated now in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will talk about the state's plans for vaccinating teachers Thursday morning.

McMaster will be joined by South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman for the remarks at 10 a.m. We'll have those remarks streaming live when they begin here on this article.

In announcing the event, the governor's office said he's discuss what they'll be doing "once they become eligible." Right now, that's been at the heart of an increasingly passionate debate.

South Carolina teachers groups, such as SC for ED, say teachers should be vaccinated now in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout so that they can return to the classroom. Right now, they're in Phase 1b.

McMaster, who's advocated for all schools returning to five days a week in person since last summer, has long said the tools are already available to open schools safely. He's appropriated coronavirus relief funds to schools for personal protection equipment and sent virus testing kits.

But most school districts, who've seen a spike in cases lead to staff shortages, have been reluctant to fully open to five day a week in person classes, although some have. Most are doing hybrid schedules and giving students a virtual option as well.

McMaster said just Wednesday, when he announced that anyone over 65 will be eligible to get the vaccine, that teachers will be the next priority.

However, on Wednesday, Sen. Shane Massey of Aiken, the Republican Majority Leader in that chamber, introduced a resolution to ask for teachers to be put into Phase 1a. The plan would call for them to get vaccinated now, so that the five day a week instruction would be required at all schools as early as next month.