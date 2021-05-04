Vaccine opponents demand lawmakers pass bill barring mandatory shots

House Bill 558 also would essentially stop mandatory vaccinations for students to attend school in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Scores of people opposed to coronavirus vaccinations rallied at the state legislature on Tuesday, demanding that lawmakers act on a proposal to prohibit businesses, hospitals and other entities from requiring that people be vaccinated.

House Bill 558 also would essentially stop mandatory vaccinations for students to attend school in North Carolina, saying families philosophically opposed to vaccinations could still enroll their children.

The bill was filed three weeks ago, but it has not had a committee hearing yet. The General Assembly has a May 13 deadline for such policy bills to pass either the House or the Senate to be eligible for further consideration this session, so vaccine opponents turned out in force to push House leaders to move the bill forward.