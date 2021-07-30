Experts say the COVID-19 vaccine is still safe and effective despite full FDA approval

Right now the COVID-19 vaccines do not have full FDA approval. Instead, they have something called emergency use authorization.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some people are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine because it hasn't received full FDA approval yet.

So what does that mean, and when will that happen? Let's connect the dots.

Make no mistake, the FDA still considers these vaccines safe and effective. And they have already been through rigorous clinical trials to reach this point.

Now Pfizer and Moderna have both applied for that full approval in addition to that emergency use. But it can take the FDA several months to give full approval to a vaccine.

The FDA has stopped much of its other work to fast-track full approval, but it's still taking some time.

The FDA is not giving a timeline yet, but some experts estimate Pfizer could get full approval by the fall.

Whether that will persuade vaccine skeptics is still uncertain, but lawmakers and health experts say official FDA approval could help more institutions make the vaccine mandatory.

