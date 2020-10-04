CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wells Fargo confirmed that five employees at its Customer Information Center in University City tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo said the most recent test result came back Thursday afternoon for an employee who was last in the office on Wednesday, April 8. Wells Fargo employees have been notified of the tests and colleagues who may have been in close personal contact with the individuals who tested positive have been asked to not report to work for the next 14 calendar days.

The Wells Fargo Customer Information Center, located on West WT Harris Boulevard in University City, contains multiple buildings with thousands of employees at various businesses.

"We wish our colleagues who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 a full and speedy recovery, and we are supporting those employees and prioritizing the safety of their colleagues," Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Wells Fargo said they are taking steps to ensure the safety of all employees, including working from home and enhancing social distancing measures by staggering shifts of essential employees and deep cleaning of the facility. Currently, about 35% of Wells Fargo CIC employees are working in the office.

