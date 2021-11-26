x
Coronavirus

Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County

Coronavirus testing locations, including those operated by StarMed, are seeing high demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to get a COVID-19 test for Christmas or the holidays, there are options open in Charlotte but many are seeing high demand.

In addition to testing through national retailers like CVS and Walgreens, COVID-19 testing locations are also being operated by other organizations such as StarMed.

Mecklenburg County health officials recommend anyone who may have been in contact with someone diagnosed with or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, get tested. Those planning to attend, or who have recently attended, holiday gatherings are also advised to get tested.

RELATED: NC officials issue 'critical and urgent' COVID-19 safety procedures for holiday

While this list is always subject to change, especially during holiday operating hours, Mecklenburg County has provided this list of testing locations in Charlotte around Christmas.

StarMed Healthcare

StarMed – Freemore
4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm
Fri: 10am - 6pm
Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

StarMed – Eastland
5344-B Central Ave, Charlotte
(Testing located across the street, in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall)
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm
Fri: 10am - 6pm
Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Northwest
2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 10am - 4pm

Compare Foods
201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon: 3pm - 7pm
Sat: 11am - 4pm

Cinemark 10
9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm 

Auto Selection of Charlotte
6859 South Blvd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm 

Garinger High School
1100 Eastway Dr, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 8am - 2pm 

Waddell Virtual Academy
8300 Nations Ford Rd, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm 

James Martin Middle School
7800 IBM Dr, Charlotte
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm 

Rocky River High School
10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr, Mint Hill
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm 

Barnette Elementary School
13659 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville
*Closed until Jan 3
Mon - Fri: 9am - 1pm 

Novant Health

Novant Health
125 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon, Wed, Fri: 7am - 3pm

United Providers of Health

East Stonewall AME Zion Church
1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 10am - 2pm 

MSC Industrial Supply Co.
525 Harbour Place Dr, Davidson
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon, Tue, Sat: 10am - 4pm 

United Methodist Church of Matthews
801 S Trade St, Matthews
*Holidays may affect hours
Wed, Thurs, Fri: noon - 7pm 

Andor Labs

Flow Hydration and Wellness
14000 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Mon - Fri: 8:45am - 3:30pm 

Weeping Willow AME Zion Church
2220 Milton Rd, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Fri: 9am - 2pm 

Grubb Properties on Elizabeth Avenue
1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Mon - Fri: 9am - 4pm 

First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1515 Remount Rd, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm 

Docs Pharmacy
2860 Freedom Dr, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Mon - Fri: 9am - 6pm 

Lempira Restaurant
4439 Central Ave, Charlotte
*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1
Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri: 10am - 4pm
Sat: 11am - 4pm

TEST4FREE

Drive-Thru Testing
1025 Carolina Pl Pkwy, Pineville
*Holidays may affect hours
Mon - Fri: 8am - 6pm
Sat - Sun: 9am - 5pm

Testing outside Charlotte

Both North Carolina and South Carolina state health departments offer statewide listings.

