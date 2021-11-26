Where to get a COVID-19 test in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County

Coronavirus testing locations, including those operated by StarMed, are seeing high demand.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're looking to get a COVID-19 test for Christmas or the holidays, there are options open in Charlotte but many are seeing high demand.

In addition to testing through national retailers like CVS and Walgreens, COVID-19 testing locations are also being operated by other organizations such as StarMed.

Mecklenburg County health officials recommend anyone who may have been in contact with someone diagnosed with or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, get tested. Those planning to attend, or who have recently attended, holiday gatherings are also advised to get tested.

StarMed – Freemore

4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Fri: 10am - 6pm

Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

StarMed – Eastland

5344-B Central Ave, Charlotte

(Testing located across the street, in the parking lot of the old Eastland Mall)

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Thurs: 9am - 6pm

Fri: 10am - 6pm

Sat & Sun: 10am - 4pm

Mecklenburg County Public Health – Northwest

2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 10am - 4pm

Compare Foods

201 W Arrowood Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon: 3pm - 7pm

Sat: 11am - 4pm

Cinemark 10

9508 Northeast Ct, Matthews

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm

Auto Selection of Charlotte

6859 South Blvd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Sat: 9am - 6pm

Garinger High School

1100 Eastway Dr, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 8am - 2pm

Waddell Virtual Academy

8300 Nations Ford Rd, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm

James Martin Middle School

7800 IBM Dr, Charlotte

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 10am - 3pm

Rocky River High School

10505 Clear Creek Commerce Dr, Mint Hill

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm

Barnette Elementary School

13659 Beatties Ford Rd, Huntersville

*Closed until Jan 3

Mon - Fri: 9am - 1pm

Novant Health

125 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon, Wed, Fri: 7am - 3pm

East Stonewall AME Zion Church

1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 10am - 2pm

MSC Industrial Supply Co.

525 Harbour Place Dr, Davidson

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon, Tue, Sat: 10am - 4pm

United Methodist Church of Matthews

801 S Trade St, Matthews

*Holidays may affect hours

Wed, Thurs, Fri: noon - 7pm

Flow Hydration and Wellness

14000 Mallard Creek Rd, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Mon - Fri: 8:45am - 3:30pm

Weeping Willow AME Zion Church

2220 Milton Rd, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Fri: 9am - 2pm

Grubb Properties on Elizabeth Avenue

1523 Elizabeth Ave, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Mon - Fri: 9am - 4pm

First Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church

1515 Remount Rd, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Mon - Fri: 9am - 3pm

Docs Pharmacy

2860 Freedom Dr, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Mon - Fri: 9am - 6pm

Lempira Restaurant

4439 Central Ave, Charlotte

*Closed Dec 24, 25, 31 & Jan 1

Mon, Tues, Wed, Fri: 10am - 4pm

Sat: 11am - 4pm

Drive-Thru Testing

1025 Carolina Pl Pkwy, Pineville

*Holidays may affect hours

Mon - Fri: 8am - 6pm

Sat - Sun: 9am - 5pm

Testing outside Charlotte

Both North Carolina and South Carolina state health departments offer statewide listings.

