CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local school districts and universities across the Charlotte area are beginning to take precautions as coronavirus spreads in the region.

At a press conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said state officials aren't yet calling for schools to be closed, but some are taking proactive measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CMS will operate classes and buses on a regular schedule at this time.

CMS is taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, all afterschool activities, including sports and competitions, are canceled indefinitely effective March 14. There are no practices or games for middle or high school sports.

All before- and after-school enrichment programs will operate on a normal schedule. The CMS Career Fair scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.

The following schools will be closed or have alternative scheduling due to coronavirus: