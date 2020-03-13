CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local school districts and universities across the Charlotte area are beginning to take precautions as coronavirus spreads in the region.
At a press conference Thursday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said state officials aren't yet calling for schools to be closed, but some are taking proactive measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
CMS will operate classes and buses on a regular schedule at this time.
CMS is taking proactive steps to prevent the spread of the virus. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, all afterschool activities, including sports and competitions, are canceled indefinitely effective March 14. There are no practices or games for middle or high school sports.
All before- and after-school enrichment programs will operate on a normal schedule. The CMS Career Fair scheduled for April 4 has been canceled.
The following schools will be closed or have alternative scheduling due to coronavirus:
- Davidson Day School: All classes will be online beginning Monday, March 16 for 30 days. The earliest possible return to on-campus learning will be Tuesday, April 14.
- Johnson C. Smith University: Spring break has been extended a week through March 27. Beginning March 30, all residence halls will close for the remainder of the semester with all undergraduate classes moving online.
- Charlotte Country Day: Closed March 23
- Queens University Charlotte will have online instruction only beginning Wednesday, March 18. Residence halls will close by 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 15.
- Davidson College: All classes canceled through Tuesday, March 17. All classes will resume online beginning March 18. Campus will remain open for supplemental coursework.