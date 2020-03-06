While small businesses waited, publicly-traded NC companies collected PPP loans



AIR T

Loan Amount: $8,215,100

City: Denver

Industry: Aviation

Employees: 769

Returned: No

Comment: No



KEWAUNEE SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION

Loan Amount: $7,980,419

City: Statesville

Industry: Lab, healthcare and technical furniture

Employees: 856

Returned: Yes

Comment: No



CULP INC

Loan Amount: $7,605,500

City: High Point

Industry: Mattress and upholstery fabrics

Employees: 1,440

Returned: Yes

Comment: No



BALLANTYNE STRONG INC

Loan Amount: $3,173,900

City: Charlotte

Industry: Cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising and insurance

Employees: 290

Returned: Yes

Comment: No



TRANSENTERIX, INC

Loan Amount: $2,815,200

City: Morrisville

Industry: Medical device

Employees: 160

Returned: No

Comment: No



AKOUSTIS TECHNOLOGIES INC

Loan Amount: $1,633,225

City: Huntersville

Industry: Technology

Employees: 82

Returned: No

Comment: No



CBDMD

Loan Amount: $1,456,100

City: Charlotte

Industry: CBD

Employees: 182

Returned: No

Comment: Yes. "We qualified under all things that have been put out there or we would not have applied at first. We felt it was prudent to make adjustments now. There's just a tremendous amount of unknown and economic uncertainty. We don't know what's going to happen over the next several months." - Chief Financial Officer Mark Elliott



ISSUER DIRECT

Loan Amount: $1,025,000

City: Raleigh

Industry: Communications and compliance

Employees: 79

Returned: Yes

Comment: No



CHARLES & COLVARD, LTD

Loan Amount: $965,000 approved, but not yet received as of May 22

City: Morrisville

Industry: Jewelry

Employees: 63

Returned: N/A

Comment: No



NOVAN INC

Loan Amount: $955,800

City: Morrisville

Industry: Biotechnology

Employees: 42

Returned: No

Comment: No



MOBILESMITH

Loan Amount: $542,100

City: Raleigh

Industry: Healthcare procedure management, operational improvement and application services

Employees: 26

Returned: No

Comment: No



DATA 443 RISK MITIGATION, INC

Loan Amount: $339,000

City: Morrisville

Industry: Data Security and Privacy

Employees: 21

Returned: No

Comment: No



CICERO INC

Loan Amount: $283,917

City: Cary

Industry: Desktop activity intelligence, process intelligence and automation software

Employees: 14

Returned: No

Comment: No



TENAX THERAPEUTICS, INC

Loan Amount: $244,657

City: Morrisville

Industry: Pharmaceutical

Employees: 9

Returned: No

Comment: No



INNOVATIVE BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC

Loan Amount: $220,205

City: Raleigh

Industry: Biopharmaceuticals

Employees: 8

Returned: Yes

Comment: Yes. "In light of the highly unpredictable economic trends brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. filed for assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) in April. At that time, the company met all eligibility criteria set forth by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Innovate sought that assistance to ensure financial stability for their small team ahead of a major upcoming milestone. The company was about to complete a merger to form a public company called 9 Meters Biopharma focused on life-threatening and life-altering gastrointestinal disease. By the time federal guidelines changed, Innovate had already received PPP assistance and completed its merger with two other companies to form 9 Meters. The unused PPP loan was returned promptly and with applicable interest." -9 Meters Biopharma



MGT CAPITAL INVESTMENTS

Loan Amount: $108

City: Raleigh

Industry: Bitcoin Miner

Employees: 3

Returned: No

Comment: No