A look at COVID-19 measures inside a newly reopened YMCA

“We are super excited, it's almost been six months of waiting," said Laura Smith with YMCA. "Can you believe it's been six months ago that we closed our doors?"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a long summer, the doors to YMCA gyms in the greater Charlotte area are officially back open.

Branches that will be open for indoor fitness include: Brace Family, Dowd, Harris, Keith Family, Lake Norman, Lowe’s, McCrorey, Morrison and Stratford Richardson YMCAs. Hours and offerings will vary by branch.

Smith said it will be a little different, though, starting with temperature checks and a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entry.

"To assure you are healthy and safe to go inside,” Smith explained.

Smith said each person will also be given a personalized bottle to clean equipment before and after their workout

“We do have 30% capacity so that’s an additional way to make sure that we ensure we have the right amount of folks on our fitness floor,” Smith said.

Smith also said masks are required unless actively working out.

“If you’re waiting for a piece of equipment or transitioning through our fitness center, it’s required you mask up at all times,” Smith said.

“I’m really excited just to get back inside,” said Brenda Bowles, who has a membership with the gym.

Bowles said she’d been taking advantage of YMCA’s makeshift outdoor gym throughout the pandemic, but it wasn’t the same.

“It’s just really hard to do it on your own even if you work out all the time, especially through the summer months,” Bowles said.

But Smith said their outdoor gym will continue to be an option.

“We are committed to a hybrid model because we know some people are just not ready to come indoors yet,” Smith said. “Also, with amazing Charlotte weather heading into the fall, it’s perfect weather to workout outside.”