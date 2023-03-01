Here's where you can learn CPR in the Charlotte area

Classes are offered at a variety of local organizations in the Carolinas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As sports fans still process the sudden hospitalization of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, medical professionals stressed the need for people to learn life-saving measures, from how to use an AED to learning CPR.

CPR is short for "cardiopulmonary resuscitation", and it involves using chest compressions as part of a temporary measure to help someone until they can get to a hospital. In Mecklenburg County, several organizations offer courses regularly on how to perform CPR.

Atrium Health, Novant Health, and Medic EMS are part of a collaborative effort called Keep The Beat, which aims to boost bystander CPR capability in Mecklenburg County. Classes of at least 15 people are needed for this, and those interested can send an email to pr@medic911.com to share their interest in the class. To note, this is just for CPR training, not a full certification course.

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte offers CPR certification courses and asks people to fill out an online interest form to set it up. Just pick the branch closest to you, how many students are interested, and more information as needed. Members of the Y get a discount on the programs offered.