A new exercise class for children with disabilities is getting rave reviews from parents.

Fit Body Boot Camp in Waxhaw has a program called "New Directions" which combines physical health with mental health. The class is gaining popularity, and moms are reaching out to NBC Charlotte to tell us why.

"It's always been really important for us to give them that physical outlet," said Laurie Maddex, mom of two boys with down syndrome. "School's hard for them."

Before "New Directions" started, Zeke, one of her sons couldn't jump. Now he can.

"It's a really great idea and opportunity for this area to take advantage of," Maddex said.

The guy with the great idea is Terry Clark, trainer and owner of Fit Body Boot Camp. Before this, he was a principal in Arizona, working with kids full-time. That's where he realized what kids with disabilities want and need.

"One of the things I wanted to do was create an opportunity for people who have these barriers," Clark told NBC Charlotte.

He said the class gives them a level playing field to learn and grow.

"They see people doing these various moves, and they just want to feel like they are as adequate and normal as others they see," said Clark.

The growing class meets once a week. Once school starts, there will be more options. Click here if you are interested in signing up your child.

