NC reports 1st flu-related death of 2021-22 season

The person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday the first reported flu-related death of the 2021–22 flu season.

According to officials, an adult in the western part of the state died due to complications of influenza during the second week of December. The person tested positive for influenza and negative for COVID-19.



“This is a sad reminder that flu can be a serious illness and can lead to complications and even death in some cases,” State Epidemiologist Zack Moore, M.D., MPH, said. “With flu cases increasing and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for people to get a flu vaccine this year, as well as a COVID-19 vaccination or booster if they have not already done so.”

December 13, 2021 COVID-19 NC Vaccine Update:



69% Adult Population Fully Vaccinated

73% of Adult Population Vaccinated with at Least One Dose



More information: https://t.co/RJJ82iZYWL pic.twitter.com/xtLgjRFBTv — NCDHHS (@ncdhhs) December 13, 2021





While influenza cases and deaths were historically low during the 2020-2021 influenza season, the number of influenza deaths reported in North Carolina ranged from 186–391 during the five prior seasons. Currently, North Carolina is seeing more influenza activity than at any time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.



“Unfortunately, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the midst of the flu season, creating even more demand of our state’s hospital beds,” NCDHHS Chief Deputy Secretary for Health Kody H. Kinsley, said. “It is important to get a COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot as soon as possible, and get your booster when you become eligible, to protect yourself and your family and to preserve hospital bed capacity for emergencies.”

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts