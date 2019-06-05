RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is recovering from back surgery.

His office said the 61-year-old underwent an elective procedure on Monday to fix a herniated disc that was causing lower back pain.

"I guess this is what happens after too many sit-ups. I’ll be checking out tomorrow (Tuesday) and I look forward to resuming my trips to every corner of our state," said Gov. Cooper.

The governor is resting, reading bills and directing staff, according to his office, adding he's been in "continuous contact with staff and Cabinet secretaries" since the procedure.

The surgery took place at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh.

