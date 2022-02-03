Hopeway and Novant Health team up to expand access to mental health services in Charlotte

“This is the beginning of a wonderful partnership, which was born out of the increasing need for accessible mental health services in our community."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — HopeWay and Novant Health have announced a partnership to expand psychiatric services to those in the community without insurance with the goal of improving health equity.

Hopeway is an accredited nonprofit mental health residential, day treatment, and outpatient center.

According to a news release, the partnership with HopeWay is part of a larger effort by Novant Health, with additional funding from The Duke Endowment, to increase access to in-person and virtual mental health care in underserved communities.

"Mental illness is nothing to be ashamed of. It is a medical problem, just like heart disease or diabetes."

- American Psychiatric Association



“This is the beginning of a wonderful partnership, which was born out of the increasing need for accessible mental health services in our community and the commitment of two organizations dedicated to serve more people across our city,” Kevin Marra, MD, psychiatrist, director of medical services at HopeWay, who will provide mental health services at both clinics, sid. “Together, we are providing a fully integrated behavioral health care model that enables us to serve a diverse and underserved population, breakdown the stigma of mental health, and increase access to psychiatric treatment.”

The expanded scope of mental health services at both clinics will feature an integrated model of care including a combination of in-person and virtual services.

“At Novant Health, we look at the whole person and design care around factors that both, directly and indirectly, influence outcomes,” Dr. Jonathan Wilson, lead clinician for Novant Health's access and equity clinics, including the Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic, said. “For years, we have been investing in community clinics, mobile health units and innovative wellness initiatives with the help of our community partners to ensure vital access to primary and preventive care services where and when our communities need us. By partnering with HopeWay, we’re able to pursue the possibility of providing integrated care for patients from marginalized communities who need a holistic approach for their mental, physical, emotional and spiritual needs.”