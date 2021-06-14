How writing can help you process your grief better

Writing can be a map to the buried treasure of emotions because when you uncover or process a feeling, it can lead you to another.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amanda Kloots has written a new memoir, “Live your life: My story of loving and losing Nick Cordero,” which will be released tomorrow. Amanda’s husband, Nick Cordero, Broadway actor, died from COVID-19 last July. Amanda started writing to process her grief that resulted in her memoir that she co-authored with her sister, Anna.

WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor Blanca Cobb, who has a master's in psychology, says writing is cathartic. You’re writing your intimate thoughts and emotions that perhaps you’re not ready to share with someone, or maybe you don’t completely understand yet. Writing can be a map to the buried treasure of emotions because when you uncover or process a feeling, it can lead you to another. You can see and explore the connections between your feelings and thoughts, and experiences.

You can see patterns and deeper connections in your writing of what’s important, what’s worrisome, what’s still a mystery, what you understand. It’s a way to connect deeper with yourself and the emotions you’re trying to process.

Through your written words, you can see your progress over time of how you’re healing and painful moments in the process. And writing allows for you to get a level of closure on what happened and your emotional state. And writing helps you make sense of what doesn’t make sense.