CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Mecklenburg County officials said over 1,000 people received hepatitis A vaccinations after a west Charlotte Hardee's was linked to over 4,000 people being exposed by the infection.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris urged anyone who ate at the Hardee's on Little Rock Road between June 13 - 23 to get a vaccination after an employee tested positive for hep A. Since June 6, five additional cases of the highly contagious liver virus have been reported in Mecklenburg County.

The long lines are expected to continue at both locations administering the vaccinations Thursday. Officially, 1,078 people received vaccinations Wednesday.

"It's an inconvenience, big time," said one man. "I don't want to do it but it's better safe than sorry."

Free vaccinations are available for anyone who might have been exposed and for residents who meet the high-risk factors for hepatitis A at the following locations and times:

Thursday, June 28 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., at Northwest Health Department, 2845 Beatties Ford Rd. and Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte.

Friday, June 29 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Hal Marshall Building, 700 N. Tryon St., Charlotte.

Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Hal Marshall Building, 700 N. Tryon St, Charlotte.

