CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back to school shopping is in full swing, but fitting that huge haul into a backpack can make it too heavy for young students.

Experts at the Mayo Clinic warn that backpacks should weigh no more than 15-percent of a child's body weight. Lower back pain and achy muscles are usually adults issues, so if a child starts complaining about them, that's a sign their backpack may be too heavy.

Doctors recommend smaller backpacks with wide straps, and parents can help students figure out what they absolutely must carry and what can stay in their locker or at home.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved