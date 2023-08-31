YMCA of Greater Charlotte is seeking solutions to help teens face mental health issues

With some studies showing record levels of sadness and hopelessness, the YMCA recently launched the Teen Mental Health Resource Hub.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The start of the new school year is bringing kids’ mental health to the forefront of conversations.

Several studies show record levels of sadness and hopelessness, with more people considering suicide.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or chat with them online. There are also resources in North Carolina available here and in South Carolina available here.

Now, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte is seeking solutions to help teens face mental health challenges.

At the Stratford Richardson YMCA on West Boulevard, 17-year-old Dorian Carter says high school is difficult.

“Not all people wear it on their face, whether they’re going through something or not,” Dorian Carter, a high school senior, said.

Several studies show that there is a link between spending more time on social media and depression. Teens compare themselves to online images, at times, leaving them feeling insecure or inadequate.

“I can say it did take a toll on me mentally, being caught up and wrapped up in other people’s lives," Carter said. “It made me anxious… I got to get this now.”

Carter says he's in a better place these days. He's learned coping skills for his emotions.

“I had to really look into myself and find what I want to do and what I want to achieve,” Carter said.

The YMCA is working to help teens like Carter. It recently launched the Teen Mental Health Resource Hub with the slogan "mental health has no face," meaning mental health challenges can impact anyone.

“There's no more space to hide it and our youth are talking about it freely, which is so refreshing," Pamela Hempstead, YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s Association director of mental health, said.

The goal is to destigmatize mental health and provide resources to teens and parents on how to talk to their kids about this topic.

“The freedom to say 'I’m not okay and I don’t know what’s going on,' and to know that someone who cares about me is willing to sit and be there with me in that space, that makes a world of a difference," Hempstead said.

Extra support makes a difference for teens like Carter who want others to know that they're not alone.

“A lot of teens feel like it's maybe the strong thing to be quiet about it or 'I don’t want people to get in my business,' but it’s really good to get the help you need,” Carter said.

Hempstead wants parents to know their children are facing bigger challenges than when they were kids and that parents should prioritize their own mental health too.

Contact Lexi Wilson at lwilson@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, X and Instagram.