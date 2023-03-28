Novant and Atrium lifting masking requirements

While health officials are confident in their decision to give people an option, some hospitals like say masks may still be required in certain areas.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After nearly three years of wearing face coverings at hospitals and doctors' offices, you now have the option to take off your mask.

On Tuesday, both Novant Health and Atrium Health are lifting masking requirements due to vaccines and a decline in COVID-9 cases.

They say things are pretty much returning to pre-pandemic levels which is another reason they decided to now give people the option on whether or not to mask up.

Novant and Atrium said they will still be requiring masks where there are higher levels of infection, including places where there are cancer patients and others with low immunity.

Health officials also said you may also still be asked to wear a mask in emergency department waiting rooms and triage areas.

