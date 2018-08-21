ROCK HILL, S.C. — Sending your kids off to college can be stressful for parents. And not just because it's their first time away from home.

A dangerous outbreak of meningitis has doctors warning that dorms are hotbeds for catching the potentially deadly disease, making college campuses nationwide especially vulnerable.

Experts say meningitis can spread among those who live in close spaces, like students in dorms. Meningitis, an infection in the fluid surrounding the brain and spinal cord, can be caused by bacteria, virus and bugs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 600-1,000 people contract meningitis each year in the United States. Of those cases, 10-15 percent result in death. That terrifying stat is why doctors encourage you to get checked out, especially if you show any of the symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, headaches and sensitivity to light.

The best way to prevent meningitis is to get the meningitis B vaccine. The meningitis B strain is the most common among young adults and people aged 11-24. Between March 2013 and November 2017, there were 20 reported cases of MenB.

NBC Charlotte reached out to UNC Charlotte and Winthrop University to learn how they're informing students to take action to prevent the disease. UNCC has not yet responded. Winthrop officials said they don't require the vaccination but they tell students during orientation they should take the vaccination and get checked out as soon as possible.

