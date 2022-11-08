The latest on monkeypox in North Carolina

State officials are encouraging everyone to continue to watch out for symptoms and get tested.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials in North Carolina gave new updates on monkeypox with North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services reporting about 122 cases across the state.

Data shows cases most of the cases reported are in males and nearly all in men who have sex with men, which is very consistent with findings from other states and countries.

Health officials say 70% of monkeypox cases here in North Carolina are in Black men, but less than a quarter of Black people in North Carolina have gotten the vaccine so far.

They say 19% of the cases are from white males with 7% of them receiving the vaccine.

Earlier this week there were more than 3,000 vaccine doses have been administered across North Carolina with more doses expected in the coming weeks.

State officials are encouraging everyone to continue to watch out for symptoms and get tested.

Testing is available for everyone as vaccines continue to arrive in the state, but health officials are encouraging those who have the most at-risk exposure to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts