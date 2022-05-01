NC doctor warns against sun exposure as weather warms

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in young adults.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With the new month, comes much warmer weather here in the Carolinas.

May 2 is Melanoma Monday, a chance to shine a light on the deadliest skin cancer and encourage regular checks.

"It’s so important, especially for people who love being outdoors and who are fair-skinned," Dr. Philip Bernard of Cleveland Clinic said."I think it’s interesting that often times the people who aren’t very fair-skinned and who don’t burn, are the ones who tend not to go and get checked because they say ‘oh yeah, I get a tan very easily."

Dr. Bernard specializes in dermatology.

Melanoma is one of the most common cancers in young adults.

Doctors say it mostly depends on family background and history of sun exposure.

To protect yourself, avoid being out in the sun when it’s strongest, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and regularly apply sunscreen that’s SPF 15 or higher.

The biggest tip is to avoid tanning beds at all costs.

"Tanning bed use will increase your chance of getting melanoma," Dr. Bernard said. "So if you are young and spend a lot of time in the tanning bed, I think you need to think again about what is the best way to care for your skin long term and prevent that from happening."

If you notice an unusual mole or spots on your skin, experts say it’s better to be safe than sorry and consult a doctor.

Contact Chloe Leshner at cleshner@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.