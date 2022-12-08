NCDHHS to provide eligible North Carolina public schools with free mental and behavioral health training and support

The initiative comes as children are experiencing dramatic increases in pandemic-relative behavioral health issues.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Beginning this winter, the North Carolina Psychiatry Access Line (NC-PAL) will start providing mental and behavioral health training and support to participating school administrators and counselors in 130 public schools around North Carolina.

In a press release, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) outlines the impetus behind NC-PAL's expansion to support behavioral health in public schools. Emphasizing the urgency behind this issue, NCDHHS notes the dramatic increase in behavioral health issues in children during the pandemic

NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley emphasized how NC-PAL's ability to provide public school staff with direct access to psychiatric experts will dramatically improve access to mental health care for children.

"Expanding access to psychiatric experts is one of the many ways we are investing in behavioral health as well as the well-being of children and families across North Carolina," Kinsley said.

NC-PAL, a collaboration between NCDHHS and Duke University's Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Sciences, is free to local schools, and also a part of the NCDHHS StrongSchoolsNC COVID-19 Testing Program. As a condition for receiving mental and behavioral health funding, schools must provide free COVID-19 testing.