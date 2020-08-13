New medical school in Charlotte could help solve critical doctor shortage in underserved communities

The partnership between Atrium Health and Wake Forest University could create 20,000 jobs by 2040

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health and Wake Forest University are set to open a four year medical school in Charlotte. It will be the largest school for physicians and other medical professionals in the state.

“This is our opportunity to really take everything that Wake Forest is already known for at their established medical school and really elevate it to another level all together,” said Dr. Rasu Shrestha, Atrium Health’s Executive Vice President & Chief Strategist and Transformation Officer.

According to Dr. Shrestha the goal is to bring relief to the shortage of doctors in underserved communities in the area. Charlotte is one of the largest cities in the country without a medical school.

“And I think that’s going to directly help us solve rural access issues that we've been facing as a state as well as across the nation,” Shrestha said.

Right now, there is no word on an official groundbreaking or exactly where in the Queen City the school will be located.That’s because decisions between Atrium Health and Wake Forest are still in early stages.

Health officials say the school could create 20,000 jobs by 2040.

“We’re going to be starting with over 1,600 full-time and part-time talented faculty who teach and train nearly 3,200 total learners across more than 100 specialized programs,” Shrestha said.

Collectively, Shrestha says everyone involved will focus on bringing the latest virtual reality and artificial intelligence technology to the community.