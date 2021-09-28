'Necessary relief': NC gets 25 ambulances from FEMA to address staffing shortages

Mecklenburg County received 5 ambulances with two-person crews to relieve exhausted first responders during the pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced it has received 25 ambulances with two-person crews to staff them after requesting resources from FEMA to relieve stressed health care systems.

NCDPS said the ambulances have been assigned to nine county emergency medical systems that are experiencing an increase in calls, including Mecklenburg EMS (Medic), which received five crews. Other counties receiving crews include Brunswick, Guilford, New Hanover and Robeson.

“These ambulances and crews will provide necessary relief to our extremely busy EMS systems,” North Carolina Emergency Management Director Will Ray said. “While it’s not the full complement we requested, we know medical resources are extremely limited across the nation right now, and we are grateful for this assistance from our federal partners.”

The 25 ambulances and crews will be assigned for 10 days. Officials will then review if changes are needed to the program.

Earlier this month, Medic implemented mandatory overtime to keep workers on the clock and shifts fully staffed. Response times haven't slipped but first responders are worn down.

In August, Medic reported a 300% increase in positive COVID-19 transports. With fewer people going into the field, Medic has requested more resources through local and staff offices of emergency management.

