NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

The Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final legislative approval to Medicaid expansion, revering its longstanding opposition.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Medicaid expansion deal in North Carolina received final legislative approval on Thursday, likely ending a decade of debate over whether the closely politically divided state should accept the federal government's coverage for hundreds of thousands of low-income adults.

The House voted 87-24 in favor of a deal reached between Republican legislative leaders, following another required affirmative vote on Wednesday. The Senate already approved the legislation last week. It now goes to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, a longtime expansion advocate. He's likely to sign the bill into law.

"Medicaid expansion is a once in a generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon," Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted.

North Carolina is one of several Republican-led states that have begun considering expanding Medicaid after years of steadfast opposition. Voters in Republican-dominated South Dakota approved expansion in a referendum in November. And in Alabama, advocates are urging lawmakers to take advantage of federal incentives to expand the state’s Medicaid program and provide health insurance to thousands of low-income people.

