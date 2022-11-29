Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opens new center in Salisbury

The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SALISBURY, N.C. — Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care opened a new center in Salisbury Monday in the Town Creek Commons between Town Cross and North Arlington St. next to Starbucks. The new Salisbury location is the first Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center in Rowan County and brings its total number of locations serving North Carolina to 22.

“While the Salisbury community continues to grow, so does the demand for access to high-quality healthcare,” Kevin Corrigan, Medical Director, Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care, said. “We are thrilled to expand access to affordable, world-class healthcare where people need it most. It is an honor to be a part of this historic community and serve the residents, students and businesses in this neighborhood and the surrounding areas.”

The new center will give Salisbury residents a direct link to Novant Health's extensive network healthcare services, along with GoHealth Urgent Care’s innovative, award-winning urgent care design and technology.

“We’re proud to be part of the Salisbury community and offer comprehensive primary and specialty care services, including emergency and acute services at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center,” Dr. Jacques Laguerre, senior physician executive, Novant Health Community Health and Wellness Institute, said. “Our new Novant-GoHealth Urgent Care location is the perfect complement to our existing services, giving patients the option of on-demand care for unexpected health needs.”

This new center is the second Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care center to open this year, following the reopening of the Mooresville center earlier this year. The Mooresville center moved less than half a mile down the street to a more convenient location on Williams Road. Additional locations are expected to open in High Point and Cotswold later this month.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts