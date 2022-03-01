New hospital hiring amidst nursing shortage

Piedmont Medical Center is hosting a job fair on Tuesday for its new hospital in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. — The U.S. is still dealing with a shortage of nurses, and more could be leaving the industry in the coming months. A recent study published by Incredible Health found 34 percent of nurses are planning to leave their current roles by the end of this year.

Piedmont Medical Center is opening a new hospital in Fort Mill. Despite these challenges, leaders say they're hiring for about 245 positions and are successfully recruiting workers.

“We’re looking for RNs, all specialties," said Chris Mitchell, CEO of Piedmont Medical Center Fort Mill. "Pharmacy, lab, radiology, and then support services.”

On Tuesday, May 24th, the new hospital is hosting a hiring event. Some positions, like night shift nursing, could potentially come with up to $20,000 in sign-on bonuses, giving Piedmont a competitive edge.

“We’ve just sort of honed in on: it’s a new hospital, new technology, and the opportunity to work in your own community and build a culture that doesn’t exist today," said Mitchell.

The hospital expects to start accepting patients in September.

