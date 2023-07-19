StarMed closing 2 locations, laying off 15 employees

The decision to close the locations comes as StarMed prepares to open a 10,000-square-foot practice off South Boulevard later this year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — StarMed Healthcare confirmed it is closing two satellite locations, and transferring patient care from those locations to its Tuckaseegee Road location. StarMed also laid off approximately 15 employees, or 10% of its workforce, as the medical center shifts from primary and urgent care to primary care, according to StarMed CEO Michael Estramonte.

The Charlotte-based medical center rose to prominence locally during the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision to close the locations comes as StarMed prepares to open a 10,000-square-foot practice off South Boulevard later this year, Estramonte said.

"While it is never easy to let employees go, this focusing will enable StarMed to more effectively continue its mission and commitment to provide primary care to underserved regions which includes treatment for conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders that impact long term health," Estramonte said, in part, in a statement.

📣 Heads up, #Charlotte. We're refocusing our resources on our flagship location on Tuckaseegee Rd and our new South Blvd location opening in December. East and Gastonia patients are welcome to transfer care to those locations. We're committed to serving our community ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) July 19, 2023

Estramonte added StarMed is hoping to expand efforts in its nonprofit division, with a specific focus on helping children and families struggling with mental health crises through a pediatric and adolescent inpatient behavioral health center expected to be completed next fall. The clinic is expected to employ over 200 people and will have 72 beds, Estramonte said.

