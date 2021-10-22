UNC women's soccer team pays tribute to mental health after student suicides

Players blocked off seats on the bench to represent students at UNC that recently committed suicide.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Warning: This story contains content about suicide that may be triggering to some readers.

After an emotionally turbulent stretch for the UNC campus community where several students committed suicide, the women's soccer team took on a bigger purpose on Thursday night.

"It's more than just a game." That was the message Thursday night at UNC's women's soccer game against Florida State.

The team took a stand for mental health awareness and treatment.

Many came to root on the Tar Heels on the field. Once they entered the stadium, fans realized quickly this just was not about a game of soccer.

"I think we all struggle with things every single day and it is just great to advocate for things other than physical health," said UNC student Morgan Guest. "Mental health is just as important."

