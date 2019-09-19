MONROE, N.C. — Health officials in Union County are getting on-board to help tackle a nationwide concern: e-cigarettes. They’ll be joining several other multistate agencies to investigate the severe lung disease and deaths associated with vaping.

It seems to be an issue that everyone is talking about, even on a national scale.

RELATED: Trump administration aims to remove flavored e-cigarettes from the market

“They smoking it like a freight train,” Union County Resident Harold Jordan says.

As of September 11 of this year, there have been 380 cases of lung illness reported nationwide — all associated with the use of e-cigarette products. Included in those reported illnesses there have been six deaths.

It’s statistics like these that many parents say are becoming more and more concerning.

“It’s scary," one Union County parent said. “I’m constantly on my kids don’t do it, don’t do it. Do you have any friends that do it?”

In South Carolina, some lawmakers are turning that concern into action. A Democratic representative is currently drafting a bill that would ban flavored e-cigarettes and certain vaping products.

“It’s sad that nowadays the smell of it and the taste of it ... I can see how it would be attractive to kids," one parent said.

The Union County Division of Public Health is asking anyone who may have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product then experienced breathing or chest pain complications to see a doctor.

RELATED STORIES ON WCNC: