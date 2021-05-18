Working from home? Most remote workers don't want to go back to the office

The masks have come off, but some work offices are still bare.

NEW ORLEANS — Before the pandemic, about 16% of people worked from home.

Psychologists found, if done right, it increased job satisfaction, performance and commitment, while lowering stress.

But since the pandemic forced many people to work from home, how have opinions changed?

The masks have come off, but some work offices are still bare. And a FlexJobs survey finds working from home is growing in popularity.

“More relaxing. You don't have to get out of bed. You can do Zoom meetings from your bed,” one woman we spoke with said. “Basically, you don't have to get dressed. Put on a top and you're good to go.”

The survey finds:

58% remote workers would look for new job if they can't keep working from home

11% OK with going to the office full time

65% want to work from home full time

2% looking forward to return to office

66% prefer hybrid work from home & office

“I think I'm in between being home and in the office so maybe like you know, three days at home, two days in the office would be better,” the woman continued.

“I generally like being in the office. More input. I'm taking advantage of being able to work from home maybe a day a week” said one man we spoke with.

For those who have worries and anxiety about going back to the office:

49% fear of COVID exposure

46% worry about less flexibility in the office

43% office disrupts their work-life balance

And some say home work is saving them money.

38% home work is saving $5,000 per year.

75% work saving them money is the top perk

84% not commuting is second best perk

Money is saved on gas, buying lunch out and dry cleaning.

But others like being in the work place.

“What I like really better is working like on hands with patients, working with co-workers. You get to see them you get to socialize,” said a man who works in public health.

“I prefer working in an office so I can get out, and I can be around people,” said another woman.

Some find challenges to working at home:

35% can't unplug after work

28% dealing with distractions

28% troubleshooting tech problems alone

26% getting reliable WiFi

Now time will tell how companies and employers respond.